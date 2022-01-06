FUN Show Daily - January 6, 2022
- Published: Jan 6, 2022, 1 AM
The Florida United Numismatists have stayed the course through the trials and tribulations of changing conditions and cancellations to perch on the cusp of the 67th annual FUN Convention. As the opening looms, FUN President Bob Hurst shares the anticipation of what will be a big step in the future of conventions.
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