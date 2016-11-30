Schedule for one of winter's biggest shows released
- Published: Nov 30, 2016, 5 AM
The Greater Fort Lauderdale-Broward County Convention Center will host the 2017 edition in January of the Florida United Numismatists convention.
The following Schedule of Events was released by the Florida United Numismatists group for its Jan. 5 to 8, 2017, convention in Fort Lauderdale, at the Greater Fort Lauderdale-Broward County Convention Center. (The schedule provided here does not include the also scheduled Heritage Auctions sessions and associated lot viewing information):
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
NEWS
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio