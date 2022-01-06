FUN offers educational opportunities

While the majority of the visitors to the 2022 FUN Convention in Orlando were focusing their attention of the bourse floor, opportunities were available for those who wanted to learn more about the hobby. The Florida United Numismatists offer a dozen different one-hour sessions held in a quiet classroom setting.

The 2022 schedule of events was put together by FUN Education Committee Chairman Randy Campbell, who introduces each guest speaker to start the session. Following the presentations, the speakers answer questions and provide materials.

The first day featured four sessions, including Georgia numismatist Tom Walker’s insightful presentation entitled “Surviving Our Hobby’s Latest Threat – How to Protect Yourself from Fake Slabs.” Walker offered tips to recognize fake slabs, what is being done to stop the influx of Asian-made slabs and hiw collectors can be watchdogs to thwart the growing problem.

Additional first day sessions included Mark Trout’s “Lincoln Cents 1950-2000”, John Frost’s “My Favorite Underrated Barber Coins of All Time” and “My Top 10 U.S. Gold Recommendations for 2022” led by Robert McDonald.

The remaining schedule for the 2022 FUN Convention (subject to change)

Friday, January 7

11:30 AM – “My Top 10 Numismatic Predictions for 2022” by David Harper

12:30 PM – “44th Annual Silver Dollar Investors Forum” by Randy Campbell, NLG

1:30 PM – “Lincoln, Thou Art the Man, Elected President in 1860” by William T. Jones

2:45 PM – “My Top 12 VAMs for 2022” by John Roberts

3:45 PM – “Annual VAM Thing” by Society of Silver Dollar Collectors

Saturday, January 8

11:15 AM – “Coin Show Etiquette” by Bill Lane

12:15 PM – “An Overview of Liberty Seated Coinage: My Favorite Issues” by Gerry Fortin

1:30 PM – “Post-COVID Update on Die Variety Collecting” by Dr. David Close