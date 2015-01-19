FUN Convention draws over 10K to Orlando

Donald Everhart II, lead sculptor-engraver for the U.S. Mint, demonstrated traditional sculpturing methods for coins and medals.

U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios was kept busy for more than two hours Jan. 8 putting her signature on Federal Reserve notes and other numismatic items. She signed more than 300 items.

Rick Harrison, left, of the History Channel’s Pawn Stars television program, appears with Numismatic Guaranty Corp. chairman Mark Salzberg. NGC hosted Harrison’s appearance and casting call for collectors to possibly appear in an upcoming segment of the series.

The only 2015-dated numismatic product the U.S. Mint offered at the FUN show was the Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollar; 12,500 were reported sold.

The 60th Florida United Numismatists convention Jan. 8 to 11 in Orlando, is now one for the history books.

The 10,000+ visitors who attended the numismatic extravaganza were treated to a wealth of collectibles for sale and numismatic education.

Rarities offered by Heritage Auctions generated nearly $80 million with four separate coins, including the finest known 1792 Birch cent pattern, garnering more than $2 million each.

The numismatic collectibles found among the 630 dealer tables offered collectors with every size budget the opportunity to add to their collections.

Meetings of specialty collector clubs and numismatic education programs on topics of interest were open to the public.

The combined booths of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing and U.S. Mint were popular visiting stations on the bourse. U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios signed more than 300 Federal Reserve notes and other collectibles during her show visit Jan. 8.

BEP plate printer Mike Beck demonstrated the art of intaglio printing using a spider press and an elephant etching machine.

During the convention, the U.S. Mint sold 12,500 of the Proof 2015-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollars.

U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II was also on hand to demonstrate traditional sculpturing methods.

The large exhibit mounted by the 1715 Fleet Society for the 300th anniversary year of the fleet’s demise displayed artifacts retrieved from the shipwrecks and that are now part of the state of Florida’s extensive collection of treasure salvage.

The competitive exhibit area provided show attendees a glimpse at what other areas of collecting interest one may pursue. Pennsylvania collector Tom Uram took home the Best in Show award for his display on “The Kings and Queens of England Through Maundy Money.”

Generating considerable buzz on the bourse was the daily appearance of Rick Harrison, an anchor of the popular History Channel television series Pawn Stars.

Hosted by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., Harrison was on hand to assist in casting collectors with items of numismatic and historical interest to appear on a future segment of the television show.

Each time Harrison appeared on the bourse, the public followed his every footstep as if he were the Pied Piper.

Harrison’s scheduled appearance the afternoon of Jan. 9 at NGC’s booth on the bourse brought the public out in force, requiring security to keep the aisles clear.

The line of people wanting to try out for the television show, or simply to meet Harrison and obtain his autograph, stretched across the NGC booth area and past Coin World’s booth, providing a captive audience with whom to talk hobby interests.