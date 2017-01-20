The PCGS Proof 62 1958 Washington quarter dollar with a full brockage of the obverse on the reverse was encapsulated with the reverse side up by PCGS.

The reverse of this PCGS Proof 62 1958 Washington quarter dollar shows a full brockage of the obverse (PCGS encapsulated it with this side up). The coin sold for $12,925 on Jan. 5 at the Heritage FUN auctions. Notice the legends read backwards.

The obverse of this PCGS Proof 62 1958 Washington quarter dollar (with a full brockage of the obverse on the reverse) looks perfectly normal on the obverse. Wait till you see the other side though.

The rare 1921-S Morgan dollar struck 20 percent off center that sold for $16,450 was encapsulated by PCGS.

A closer look at both the obverse and reverse sides of the 1921-S Morgan dollar that was struck 20 percent off center and sold for $16,450 in the Heritage 2017 FUN sale.

Several visually dramatic error coins performed strongly at the 2017 FUN auctions, including a 1921-S Morgan dollar struck 20 percent off center. Graded MS-63 by PCGS it brought $16,450.

Major striking errors on Morgan dollars are rare, and this example included a full date and San Francisco Mint mark. Heritage wrote, “The pearl-gray and almond-gold surfaces appear unabraded and exhibit vibrant luster,” adding, “Because the collar die was present, the dies were able to closely approach, and the strike is full on the wreath, as seldom seen for the issue.” For comparison, Heritage sold a dateless 1921-S Morgan dollar struck 25 percent off-center graded MS-62 by PCGS for $14,375.

Major striking errors on Proof coins are very rare because Proof coins are manufactured with special care by the U.S. Mint and the coins are packaged for sale as sets, providing another check against mistakes leaving the Mint. Those that manage to escape are sought after by collectors.

Heritage offered a 1958 Washington quarter dollar graded Proof 62 by PCGS with a full first strike brockage of the obverse on the reverse. On its production Heritage explains, “The present coin was struck between the obverse die and the obverse of a previously struck coin. The reverse side is a perfect brockage of the obverse design: reversed and incused, without any distortion, expansion, or incompleteness.” The result is a coin that has two impressions of the obverse design — though one is sunken and reversed. Few Proof brockages have left the U.S. Mint and the impressive error sold for $12,337.50.

Leading the error offerings was a well-publicized PCGS MS-69 2014 American Eagle 1-ounce gold $50 bullion coin struck on a .9999 fine 1-ounce gold planchet intended for the American Buffalo 1-ounce bullion coin that brought $23,500. Another wrong-planchet error, an NGC MS-64 1977-D Eisenhower dollar struck on a copper-silver clad planchet intended for San Francisco Mint Bicentennial Eisenhower dollars, sold for $17,625, a marked improvement from the $12,925 it realized in a February 2014 Heritage sale.

