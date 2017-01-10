The finest-known 1871-CC Seated Liberty dime, graded MS-65 by PCGS and previously graded Specimen 65 by NGC was unsold and available post-auction for $352,500.

A closer look at both sides of the 1792 Silver Center pattern cent, Judd 1, graded Very Fine 30 by NGC that went unsold at the 2017 FUN Platinum Night auctions.

A 1792 Silver Center pattern cent, Judd 1, graded Very Fine 30 by NGC was among the notable lots that went unsold at the 2017 FUN Platinum Night auctions. It was available after the auction for $258,500.

The following is part one of our 2017 FUN Platinum Night auction coverage. Links to additional coverage can be found at the bottom of this post.

A number of the anticipated top lots at Heritage's FUN 2017 Platinum Night failed to meet their reserves set by consignors.

These included a 1792 Silver Center pattern cent, Judd 1, graded Very Fine 30 by NGC that was available after the auction for $258,500.

It last sold at auction in 2012 for $305,500 and this past summer Heritage sold another example graded Specimen 35 (called Specimen by PCGS as it was specially struck as a pattern, though it had worn to the equivalent of VF-35) with a green CAC sticker for $352,500.

Though only a few dozen examples of the unusual and well-known pattern are known in all grades, multiple recent auction appearances have perhaps made bidders think it is more common than it actually is.

Also bought in was an 1871-CC Seated Liberty dime graded MS-65 by PCGS that was available post-auction for $352,500. The sole finest-known example of this important Carson City issue, it had recently sold as part of Heritage’s October 2014 sale of the Gene Gardner Collection where it brought $270,250 (then-graded MS-65 by NGC). It was offered at Heritage’s 2015 Central States Numismatic Society auction in an NGC Specimen 65 slab where it went unsold and it met a similar fate in 2016.

Seated Liberty dime: The Seated Liberty obverse was the longest running design for any U.S. silver coin. When it was used for the dime denomination beginning in 1837, the design was tinkered with several times during its 55-year run. How much are Seated Liberty dimes worth?

Other coins that didn’t meet their reserves included a 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar graded PCGS Extremely Fine 40 that was available post-sale for $293,750 and a 1909-O Indian Head gold $5 half eagle graded MS-65 by NGC that was available post-sale for $305,500.

Flowing Hair dollar: The Flowing Hair dollar was struck dated 1794 and 1795 only. The coins were the first precious metal coins struck within the walls of the new Philadelphia Mint. It's also the heaviest U.S. silver coin struck for circulation. How much are Flowing Hair dollars worth?

Heritage’s U.S. Coin auctions have realized more than $42 million, according to a Jan. 10 release.

More 2017 FUN Platinum Night coverage:

FUN 2017: Huge gold ingots recovered from the SS Central America still making a splash:A 327.97-ounce gold ingot pulled from the wreck of the SS Central America some 30 years ago, from the California Gold Rush, topped Heritage Platinum Night sales.



FUN 2017: The early U.S. numismatic treasures that headlined the year's first major sale: There were no million dollar standouts in this year’s offering. But that does not mean there weren't any notable coins exchanging hands..

