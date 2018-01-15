FUN 2018: Exclusive insights from Tampa

One of the most desired destinations on the yearly coin calendar is the FUN show. Coin World was there, and we present an array of interesting tid-bits in our compilation of video footage.

Another bellwhether numismatic gathering is successfully accomplished, as thousands of dealers and collectors met at Florida United Numismatists (FUN) convention Jan. 4 through 7 at the Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa, Florida.

During the course of the show, Coin World' marketing coordinator Brian Hertel caught up with several hobby representatives to get their perspective on a variety of topics involving the coin market.

See our footage from the show, featuring exclusive interviews with representatives from Kagin's, ANACS, eBay, EagleEye Rare Coins, Tangible Investments and X42 Ventures.

