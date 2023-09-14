Fuhrman releases final half cent book in series

The sixth and final volume in Ed Fuhrman’s series on United States half cents is now available from the author.

United States half cent author Ed Fuhrman has released the sixth and final volume in his illustrated series of reference books on the copper coins.

The Half Cent Handbook: Ultimate Attribution Guide was published with a soft cover and spiral binding.

Fuhrman said the guide is designed as an affordable and lightweight pocket-sized guide in a 6-inch by 9-inch format that collectors can easily carry, such as when attending a coin show or visiting a coin shop.

Fuhrman said the guide will help collectors of all levels quickly and easily attribute the die variety of any United States half cent minted from 1793 to 1857 at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The book is profusely illustrated, with color photos accompanied by specific descriptions to assist in variety attribution.

“Why is attribution important?” Fuhrman asks. “Very simply it allows you to determine if your coin is a common, scarce, or rare variety.

“And since rarity is one of the primary factors that will determine the value of your coin, proper attribution is very important!”

The guide is the second of two new books containing supplementary material related to the Half Cent Handbook hardcover series.

Published in a limited print run of 300 copies, the guide is $50 postpaid and can only be ordered directly from the author.

Interested parties can contact Ed Fuhrman via email at guitarman68@optonline.net.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.