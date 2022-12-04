Fuhrman completes series with fourth volume on half cents

The fourth and final reference dedicated by numismatic researcher and author Ed Fuhrman to United States copper half cents focuses on minting errors.

The fourth and final reference dedicated by numismatic researcher and author Ed Fuhrman to United States copper half cents is available directly from the author.

Limited to a run of under 500 copies, the 182-page, hardcover book, The Half Cent Handbook — Errors and Oddities, examines all types of Mint errors, from minor planchet errors to major striking errors, all offered in great detail and illustrated.

Each error type is illustrated in full color with extensive descriptions of how the error was made. Examples of some of the most spectacular Mint errors are included, with images of many never-before-seen pieces.

Fuhrman’s first three references examine all of the die states and die varieties of United States half cents from 1793 through 1857 inclusive.

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Included in the half-cent errors addressed in the fourth book are blank planchets, clipped errors, rim errors, underweight planchets, cracked planchets, lamination errors, off-center strikes, double and triple strikes, flip-over double strikes, partial and full brockages, die rotation errors, strike-through errors, misaligned dies, edge-lettering errors, broadstrikes and more.

Fuhrman details the elements that determine what constitutes an error coin and what to specifically look for to identify the type. Fuhrman also explains how to grade half cent errors.

Collectors interested in obtaining a copy of this latest Fuhrman reference can reach him by email at guitarman68@optonline.net. Copies are priced at $115 postpaid.

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