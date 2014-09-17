FTC seeks public comments on Hobby Protection Act by Sept. 22

The Federal Trade Commission will accept public comments on the “overall costs and benefits, and regulatory and economic impact, of its Rules and Regulations under the Hobby Protection Act ('Rules')," until Sept. 22, 2014.

The Hobby Protection Act regulates reproductions of numismatic and political replicas, including copies of such items as Colonial coins, pioneer gold coins and early paper money. Such replicas must be marked with the word “copy” under the act.

The comments are part of the agency’s regular review of all its regulations and guides. This most recent request for public comment was posted in July 2014.

Comments can be made on the regulations.gov website or on the FTC’s website. Visit the website to also read the full notice.

Comments can also be made in writing, with the notation on your letter stating “Hobby Protection Rules Review.” The comment letter should be mailed to Federal Trade Commission, Office of the Secretary, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Suite CC-5610 (Annex B), Washington, DC 20580.