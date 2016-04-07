Friends of National Numismatic Collection raise funds
- Published: Apr 7, 2016, 9 AM
During its first six months, the Friends of the National Numismatic Collection raised $40,000 to be used toward the care, preservation and public display of NNC holdings, and educational outreach.
The NNC, secured at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History, comprises more than 1.6 million items, anchored by the U.S. Mint Cabinet inaugurated in 1858 and transferred to the Smithsonian in 1922.
Friends of the National Numismatic Collection comprises, according to the museum, "a select group of collectors, numismatists and philanthropists who share a passion for the history of money and the NNC’s critical role in bringing those stories to the world. Together, they are committed to providing essential funding needed for the Museum to invest in the collection’s future and ways to inspire and cultivate the next generation of collectors and numismatists."
The group has four different annual membership levels with differing benefits:
Preservers of Numismatics: $1,000
- Recognition in museum’s annual Highlights report
- Recognition on museum’s website
- Invitations to museum’s exhibition opening receptions
- Semiannual NNC e-newsletter
- Invitation to exclusive Smithsonian event at Baltimore Convention Center during winter Whitman Expo
- Behind-the-scenes vault visit to NNC with museum leadership, followed by reception
Ambassadors of Numismatics: $2,500
- All Preserver benefits, plus:
- Invitation to exclusive Smithsonian event during American Numismatic Association Convention
- Participation in Annual Smithsonian Weekend events, including tours, black-tie gala and more
- Recognition in Smithsonian’s annual report
Guardians of Numismatics: $5,000
- All Ambassador benefits, plus:
- Behind-the-scenes visits to museum’s collections through small-group tours with world-renowned curators
- Complimentary copy of an exhibition catalog
Stewards of Numismatics: $10,000
- All Guardian benefits, plus:
- Visible recognition at museum during membership
- Invitation to museum’s advisory board dinner featuring a notable historian or distinguished guest speaker
