Friends of National Numismatic Collection raise funds

Among the 1.6 million items in the National Numismatic Collection are a Russian ruble pattern coin from 1825 and a 1933 Indian Head gold $10 eagle from the last year of production for the series.

During its first six months, the Friends of the National Numismatic Collection raised $40,000 to be used toward the care, preservation and public display of NNC holdings, and educational outreach.

The NNC, secured at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History, comprises more than 1.6 million items, anchored by the U.S. Mint Cabinet inaugurated in 1858 and transferred to the Smithsonian in 1922.

Friends of the National Numismatic Collection comprises, according to the museum, "a select group of collectors, numismatists and philanthropists who share a passion for the history of money and the NNC’s critical role in bringing those stories to the world. Together, they are committed to providing essential funding needed for the Museum to invest in the collection’s future and ways to inspire and cultivate the next generation of collectors and numismatists."

The group has four different annual membership levels with differing benefits:

Preservers of Numismatics: $1,000

Recognition in museum’s annual Highlights report

Recognition on museum’s website

Invitations to museum’s exhibition opening receptions

Semiannual NNC e-newsletter

Invitation to exclusive Smithsonian event at Baltimore Convention Center during winter Whitman Expo

Behind-the-scenes vault visit to NNC with museum leadership, followed by reception

Ambassadors of Numismatics: $2,500

All Preserver benefits, plus:

Invitation to exclusive Smithsonian event during American Numismatic Association Convention

Participation in Annual Smithsonian Weekend events, including tours, black-tie gala and more

Recognition in Smithsonian’s annual report

Guardians of Numismatics: $5,000

All Ambassador benefits, plus:

Behind-the-scenes visits to museum’s collections through small-group tours with world-renowned curators

Complimentary copy of an exhibition catalog

Stewards of Numismatics: $10,000