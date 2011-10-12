Fresno Coin Show set for Oct. 22, 23

The Fresno Numismatic Society, celebrating its 65th anniversary, will be conducting its Fresno Coin Show Oct. 22 to 23 at the Las Palmas Masonic Center, 2992 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93703-2397.

Show hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23. Admission to the show is $2, with children 10 years of age and under admitted free. Those attending the show will be treated to a commemorative wooden coin giveaway, a special anniversary program and free hourly drawings.

Twenty-five West Coast coin dealers expect to be present to buy, sell, trade and appraise U.S. and foreign coins and currency, ancient coins, tokens and medals. The show will also feature an extensive educational exhibit area displaying club members’ varied numismatic interests as well as a large display highlighting the society’s 65-year history.

The society will be issuing a medal commemorating its 65th anniversary along with the centennial of the birth of President Ronald Reagan. These will be available for sale at the show.

For information regarding availability and prices of the medal and for information about available bourse tables, write to Ruth M. Philips, 227 N. Duke Ave., Fresno, CA 93727, or email her at rmphilips@att.net. ¦