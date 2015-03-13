Fremont (Neb.) Coin Club issues 2015 wood for annual coin show

The following is a release from the Fremont (Neb.) Coin Club:

The Fremont Coin Club of Fremont, Neb., has issued one wooden nickel for its 2015 annual coin show.

The theme is an American bison, with the reverse displaying, as follows: 56TH ANNUAL COIN SHOW / FREMONT COIN CLUB, INC., and, in the center of the wood, MAY 3RD, 2015 / CITY AUDITORIUM / FREMONT, NE.

The selling price is 75¢ each. Only 250 were produced. Woods may be purchased by sending payment and self-addressed stamped envelope to: Eli Harrah, 1622 W 10th Street, Fremont, NE 68025.

Woods from earlier years beginning in 1967 are available at an additional 25¢ each. Please add extra postage for multiple orders. To obtain a listing of prior years available call Eli Harrah at 402-721-8741.

Additional information about this year’s coin show can be found at www.nebraskacoin.com or contact show chairman Bob Missel at bob@nebraskacoin.com.