Fremont Coin Club issues wooden nickel

The Fremont Coin Club of Nebraska is selling a wooden nickel promoting its May 4 coin show.

The wood is printed in red and black ink. The theme is an eagle with wings spread on the obverse with reverse inscription: 55TH ANNUAL COIN SHOW / FREMONT COIN CLUB, INC. / MAY 4TH / 2014 / CITY AUDITORIUM / FREMONT / NE. The selling price is 50 cents each. Only 250 woods were produced.

Woods may be purchased by sending payment and self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Eli Harrah, 1622 W. 10th St., Fremont, NE 68025.

Woods from earlier years beginning in 1967 are available at an additional 50 cents each. To obtain a listing of the prior years' woods, telephone Harrah at 402-721-8741.