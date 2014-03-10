US Coins
Fremont Coin Club issues wooden nickel
- Published: Mar 10, 2014, 8 PM
The Fremont Coin Club of Nebraska is selling a wooden nickel promoting its May 4 coin show.
The Fremont Coin Club in Fremont, Neb., has issued a wooden nickel for its 2014 annual coin show.
The wood is printed in red and black ink. The theme is an eagle with wings spread on the obverse with reverse inscription: 55TH ANNUAL COIN SHOW / FREMONT COIN CLUB, INC. / MAY 4TH / 2014 / CITY AUDITORIUM / FREMONT / NE. The selling price is 50 cents each. Only 250 woods were produced.
Woods may be purchased by sending payment and self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Eli Harrah, 1622 W. 10th St., Fremont, NE 68025.
Woods from earlier years beginning in 1967 are available at an additional 50 cents each. To obtain a listing of the prior years' woods, telephone Harrah at 402-721-8741.
