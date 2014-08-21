Franklin Roosevelt Presidential dollar products from U.S. Mint

Orders for bags, rolls and boxes of circulation-quality Uncirculated 2014-P and 2014-D Franklin Roosevelt Presidential dollars will be accepted by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Aug. 28.

Orders will be accepted online and by telephone at 1-800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by dialing 1-888-321-6468.

A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders, for shipping and handling.

The coins are struck at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints and bear the P or D Mint mark of the respective production facility.

The product options and their prices are:

??Presidential $1 Coin 25-Coin Roll, P or D: $32.95

??Presidential $1 Coin 100-Coin Bag, P or D: $111.95

??Presidential $1 Coin 250-Coin Box, P or D: $275.95

The obverse portrait of the 32nd president on the 2014 Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential $1 Coin was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph M. Menna. The Statue of Liberty reverse, common to all Presidential dollars since their introduction in February 2007, was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.