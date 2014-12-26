Franklin Mint striking pewter medals for 2015 Sugar Bowl
- Published: Dec 26, 2014, 5 AM
Collectors can now buy from The Franklin Mint duplicates of the pewter medal to be employed in the "coin" toss before the Jan. 1 Allstate Sugar Bowl football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
The semifinal game on the road toward crowning a national champion of Division I college football is between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and The Ohio State University Buckeyes.
The medal is 50.8 millimeters in diameter, 3.175 millimeters thick, and 37.5 grams in weight. It bears an oxidized finish with enamel fill, but no lacquer finish. Officials of the Franklin Mint indicate "it is a limited run but not struck to order."
The obverse features the color logos of the two universities. The reverse features the date of the football contest, the venue, and the Allstate Sugar Bowl logo.
The medals are being offered for $29.95 each.
For more details or to order, visit the Franklin Mint website.
