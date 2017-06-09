Fractional American Liberty gold possible in 2018

A fractional American Liberty .9999 fine gold coin is being considered by the U.S. Mint, but details on size and weight, denomination and design are not yet publicly revealed. Shown is the 2017-W American Liberty 1-ounce gold coin.

An American Liberty fractional gold coin is under consideration by the U.S. Mint for release in 2018.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is scheduled to review and discuss potential options at their June 21 meeting.

Collectors may have to wait until the meeting to learn whether the Mint will reveal more of the specifics of the proposal.

For example, what designs will be used on the coin or coins? So far, the Mint has issued two different American Liberty 1-ounce gold coins, the first in 2015 and the second this year. Will the fractional version bear either of those designs, or will new designs be selected from the many submissions previously made to the CCAC and Commission of Fine Arts for the American Liberty program but not yet selected by the panels?

What weights and sizes are under consideration?

Will the 2018 fractional coin or coins be issued in conjunction with a 2018 1-ounce coin or be issued singly? So far, the American Liberty 1-ounce gold coin program has been a biennial issue.

The June 21 CCAC meeting agenda will be busy. Also slated are:

?? Review and discussion of 2019 Native American $1 coin candidate designs.

?? Review and discussion of 2020 Native American $1 coin candidate designs.

?? Review and discussion of candidate reverse designs for the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coin program.

?? Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Filipino Veterans of World War II congressional gold medal.

??Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Office of Strategic Services congressional gold medal.

??Review and Discussion of a potential 2018 American Liberty 24-karat gold fractional coin.

?? Discussion and election of jurors for the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coin design competition.

Many of the agenda items from the June 21 CCAC meeting will also be considered by the Commission of Fine Arts at its June 15 meeting in Washington, D.C.