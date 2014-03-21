Fourth Philadelphia Mint creates magic with coins and medals

The fourth Philadelphia Mint, situated at Fifth and Arch streets in Philadelphia, is where much of the U.S. Mint’s coin magic begins. The facility houses the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff as well as research and development for new coinage metals and coinage technology. It also conducts circulating and numismatic coin production, and most of the die production.

Erected just two blocks away from where the first U.S. Mint was established in 1792, the fourth and current Philadelphia Mint opened its doors in 1969. The facility was designed by Philadelphia architect Vincent G. Kling who went on to also Five Penn Center, Centre Square and the Annenberg Center for the Arts.

The public can visit the the Philadelphia Mint and take a walking tour that permits viewing the coin production floor from overhead vantage points. After the tour, you can return to the main floor sales center and purchase coins, medals and other numismatic products produced not only at the Philadelphia Mint, but also from the West Point Mint, San Francisco Mint and Denver Mint.

Details on hours public visitation is available at the Philadelphia Mint can be found online at http://www.usmint.gov/mint_tours/?action=philadelphia.