Fourth installment in early U.S. Mint workflow history available

The fourth of five planned installments by numismatist David Finkelstein concerning the production workflow of the First U.S. Mint was published in the July 5 JR Newsletter.

The newsletter is an electronic publication of the John Reich Collectors Society.

In the fourth installment, Finkelstein addresses coin delivery once the coins were struck and details the responsibilities of the chief coiner and melter's clerk.

The complete fourth installment can be downloaded online in PDF format.