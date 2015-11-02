Four varieties discovered on four denominations

Strong doubling along the bottom of the right window can be seen on the reverse of a 2015-P Nebraska Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollar submitted by Stephen Young.

Varieties Notebook column from Nov. 16, 2015, issue of Coin World:

A nice mix is how I would describe this month’s die variety submissions from Coin World readers. Four different readers submitted die varieties on four different denominations of U.S. coins.

Sean O’Connell submitted a 2009 Lincoln, Formative Years cent. This coin features a bold reverse doubled die. A partial extra index finger and a partial extra middle finger can be seen between the thumb and the index finger.

I list this one in my files as 2009 1¢ FY WDDR-001. The Coppercoins website lists it as 2009P-1DR-007 while the Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America (CONECA) lists the variety as 1-R-VIII. It was deemed significant enough to be included in the latest edition of The Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties as FS-802.

A 1942-D Jefferson 5-cent coin with a major repunched Mint mark (RPM) variety was submitted by Paul Funaiole. It shows a normally aligned D mint mark punched over a horizontally aligned D. A very small number of D/Horizontal D Mint mark varieties are known for all denominations of U.S. coinage.

CONECA lists the variety as RPM #1 and it is in The Cherrypickers’ Guide as FS-501 (027). I have the variety listed in my files as 1942-D 5¢ WRPM-001.

A 1941 Winged Liberty Head dime with a major doubled die obverse was submitted by Thomas McGowan. A strong spread to the north-northeast shows on the IN GOD WE TRUST and on the nose. I list this one as 1941 10¢ WDDO-001 while CONECA has it listed as 1-O-IV+VIII. The Cherrypickers’ Guide identifies it as FS-101.

I couldn’t escape this month without featuring one of those reverse doubled dies on a 2015-P Nebraska Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollar. This one was submitted by Stephen Young. Strong doubling runs along the bottom of the third window from the top on the right side of the window array directly behind the water pump. I have this one listed as 2015-P 25¢ NE WDDR-055.

If there so many doubled dies for the 2015-P Nebraska Homestead quarters, there must be D-Mint and S-Mint examples out there as well. Who will be the first to submit one?