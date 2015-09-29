Four-medal 2015 First Spouse Bronze medal set popular

The I Like Mamie reverse for the Mamie Eisenhower, First Spouse bronze medal is played off the presidential campaign buttons reading "I Like Ike" in support of her husband, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The designs for the First Spouse bronze medals replicate those of the $10 gold coins except for the coin inscriptions being removed.

The reverse of the Bess Truman, First Spouse bronze medal, like the $10 gold First Spouse coin, bears a design reflective of the whistlestop presidential campaign by train in 1948.

The Jacqueline Kennedy First Spouse bronze medal reflects Mrs. Kennedy's world travels during her husband's presidency.

The U.S. Mint launched sales at noon Eastern Time Sept. 21 for the four-piece 2015 First Spouse bronze medal set, limited to a product release of 20,000.

Jacqueline Kennedy is one of four former First Ladies featured on 1.3125-inch bronze medals available in a four-medal set that went on sale Sept. 21 by the U.S. Mint.

First day sales Sept. 21 by the U.S. Mint for the four-medal 2015 First Spouse Bronze Medal set reached nearly 77 percent of its authorized product limit, and less than two days later, had topped 80 percent.

U.S. Mint officials report that 15,386 sets out of the product maximum of 20,000 sets were sold the first day. Sales began Sept. 21 at noon Eastern Time.

By 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time Sept. 23, the sales total climbed to 16,205 sets, or 81 percent of the maximum available.

The 1.3125-inch diameter medals feature the obverse and reverse designs, sans coinage inscriptions, that appear on the Proof and Uncirculated 2015-W First Spouse gold $10 coins.

The bronze medal sets are offered for $16.95 each.

The limited-edition 2015 four-medal set is the least expensive option for collectors to acquire all four designs: Bess Truman, Mamie Eisenhower, Jacqueline Kennedy and Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson.

The medals are also available paired with the respective spouse’s Uncirculated Mint set quality 2015-P Presidential dollar in the 2015 Presidential One Dollar Coin & First Spouse Medal Sets, which are offered at $9.95 each.

Sellers on eBay had recorded completed secondary market sales of those sets at $23.95, $24.95 and $26.75.

The First Spouse designs are described by the Mint as follows:

??Bess Truman: Reverse features a locomotive wheel moving along railroad tracks, representing Mrs. Truman’s support for her husband on his 1948 whistle stop campaign trip for re-election as president.

??Mamie Eisenhower: Reverse features a woman’s hand holding up a political campaign button with the slogan “I Like Mamie,” referring to Mrs. Eisenhower’s popularity as first lady, her involvement in her husband’s presidential campaigns and the popular campaign slogan “I Like Ike.”

??Jacqueline Kennedy: Reverse features the species of saucer magnolia Mrs. Kennedy chose to be planted in a White House garden and near the eternal flame at her husband’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery. The petals stretch across the globe, their tips connecting to locations of some of her most notable diplomatic visits. The design also represents the beauty she brought into the world through her support of the arts.

??Lady Bird Johnson: Reverse depicts the Jefferson Memorial, Washington Monument and flowers in reference to Mrs. Johnson’s efforts in the beautification and conservation of America, which began in Washington, D.C.