Four exhibitors win awards during recent ANA show

A trio of award winners having exhibits with multiple awards, from left to right, Simcha Laib Kuritzky, Lawrence Sekulich and Charmy Harker, pose with their awards earned during the recent American Numismatic Association show in Rosemont, Ill. In total, 53 competitive exhibit awards were presented by the ANA at the show.

Fifty-three competitive exhibit awards were presented during the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money Aug. 16.

Lawrence Sekulich was one of four adult exhibitors individually singled out by the ANA for creating an exhibit that won more than one award. He was presented with the Howland Wood Memorial Award for Best-of-Show Exhibit for “Hwenne Gold Was Smite in Coign.”

Sekulich also won the Gaston DiBello/Melvin and Leona Kohl Memorial Award in the Gold Coins exhibit class for that exhibit.

Charmy Harker

First runner-up honors for the Best-in-Show Award, the Radford Stearns Memorial Award for Excellence in Exhibiting, went to Charmy Harker for her exhibit, “Penny Potpourri: A Collection of Penny Creations.”

This exhibit also received three other awards:

? The Love Token Society Award in the Engraved Coins exhibit class.

? The Thos. H. Law Award for the best display by a first-time exhibitor.

? The Rodger E. Hershey Memorial People’s Choice Award selected by convention attendees.

Simcha Laib Kuritzky

The second runner-up for the Best-in-Show Award was Simcha Laib Kuritzky for his exhibit, “Boy for Sale? Tokens for the Redemption of the Firstborn Son.”

That exhibit also earned Kuritzky the B.P. Wright Memorial Award in the Tokens class.

His exhibit in the Engraved Coins class, “Engraved Coins of the Ba’al Shem Tov Amulet,” received second place in that class.

He also won the Women in Numismatics Award for his exhibit “Henrietta Szold and Her Legacy: Hadassah and Youth Aliyah.”

The Szold exhibit also won the Ira and Larry Goldberg Award for the Best Exhibit of Coins that Made History, as well as the Menachem Chaim and Simcha Tova Mizel Memorial Award in the Numismatics of Africa and the Middle East exhibit class.

Kuritzky also won the Clifford Mishler Award in the Convention Theme exhibit class for “Meet Me at Osaka, Japan for the Expo ’70 Fair.”

Donald H. Dool

The second-place award in the Medals, Orders, Decorations and Badges exhibit class went to Donald H. Dool for “The Victories of Jose de San Martin — San Lorenzo, Chacabuco, Maipu and the Crossing of the Andes.”

Dool was also presented with second place in the Gold Coins exhibit class for “The Panamanian Gold Proofs of 1975.”

The Henry Christensen/John Jay Pittman Sr. Memorial Award in the Numismatics of the Americas exhibit class went to Dool for “The Medals and Monuments of Jose de San Martin — from Lima to Buenos Aires with Stops Along the Way.”

He also won second place in the Numismatics of Europe exhibit class for “AD Dated Copper Coins of the Fifteenth Century.”

United States Coins

The Lelan G. Rogers Memorial Award was presented to Thomas J. Uram for “The Historically Significant Two Cent Pieces 1864-1872”; second place went to William Bierly, “Origins of ‘In God We Trust’ ”; and third place, James Reinders, “Family Tradition: Birthday Coins Saved During the 1930s in Mid-America.”

United States Fiscal Paper

The Sidney W. Smith/William Donlon Memorial Award was presented to David Simpson, “Shared Currency Design Elements 1837 to 1850,” and second place went to Marilyn Reback, “Disney Dollars: A Selection of Scrip from the Magic Kingdom.” No third-place award presented.

Medals, Orders, Decorations and Badges

The Burton Saxton/George Bauer Memorial Award was presented to Linda Wolka for “Selected Medals & Coins Commemorating Martin Luther, Philipp Melanchthon and 3 Key Years of the Protestant Reformation: 1517-1521-1530.” Third place went to George S. Cuhaj, “The Pennsylvania Railroad’s Medal for Heroic Service.”

Modern U.S. Coins and Modern Medals

The John R. Eshbach Memorial Award went to J. Eric Holcomb for “Remembering Neil Armstrong”; second place was presented to James Davis, “Illinois Sesquicentennial Medals: 1818-1968”; and third place, Jeffrey Rosinia, “Filling Holes — Coin Collecting the Fun and Easy Way.”

Tokens

Second place went to Robert Rhue for “Chicago Man Stakes Claim to Outer Space: James Thomas Mangan and the Coins of The Nation of Celestial Space.”

No third-place award was presented.

Engraved Coins

Third place was presented to Judy Schwan for “An Introduction to Love Tokens.”

Elongated Coins

The Dottie Dow Memorial Award was presented to Oded Paz for “Dottie Dow — The Queen of Elongated Coins.

No second- and third-place awards were presented.

Coins Issued Prior to 1500 A.D.

The Dr. Charles W. Crowe Memorial Award went to Bruce Bartelt for “The Denarius System: Origins-Structure-Heritage.” Second place was presented to Larry Gaye for “Arab-Byzantine Coinage: 31-81 AH / 658-700 AD.” No third-place award was presented.

Regional U.S. Numismatics

The William C. Henderson/Fred Cihon Memorial Award was presented to Jeffrey Bercovitz for “Indiana’s State Seal: Variations on a Theme.” Second place, went to William A. Burd for “Medals Issued in Gold by the Chicago Coin Club.”

Numismatics of the Americas

Second place went to Dan Freeland for “Selected Canadian War Savings Certificates and Victory Loan Bonds” and third place went to W. Thomas Corey for “Silver Cobs of the Major Spanish American Mints.”

Numismatics of Europe

The John S. Davenport Memorial Award was presented to James Reinders for “Complete German States 3 Mark Commemorative Type Set (1908-1918)” and third place went to Gerald Grzenda, “The Coinage of Finland.”

Grzenda’s exhibit also won the Derek Pobjoy Award for Best Exhibit of Modern Circulating Commemorative Coins.

Numismatics of Asia and



the Pacific

The William B. Warden Jr. Memorial Award was presented to Carl F. Wolf for “Silver Neck Ring Money of S.E. Asia’s Hmong People.” The second-place award went to Neil Shafer, “For the First Time Ever…” Third place went to Fred Schwan, “WWII Trench Art — New Guinea.”

Numismatic Literature

The Aaron Feldman Memorial Award went to Jerry Fochtman for “Dr. Daniel W. Valentine: Profile of a Numismatic Pioneer” and the second-place award was presented to Mark Wieclaw for “Roman Coins and Their Values: The Evolution of the Most Used Reference on Ancient Roman Coins.”

General, Specialized, Topical

The Robert Hendershott Memorial Award was presented to James Reinders, “Numismatic Clock — A Challenge to Collect”; second place went to Pete Smith for “I Collect Weird Stuff”; and third place was awarded to Thomas J. Uram for “Morse Code on Money.

U.S. Commemorative Coinage

Third place went to David J. Rowbotham for “50 Piece Matched Classic Commemorative Coin Set.”

No first- or second-place awards were presented.

YN Exhibit Awards

Katie Reinders won The Charles H. Wolfe Sr. Memorial Award for the Young Numismatist Best-of-Show Exhibit for “A Century of Oregon: Frontier of the Future.”

Her exhibit also won the Charles “Cheech” Litman Memorial Award in the YN Medals and Tokens Class and third place in the adult Regional U.S. Numismatics exhibit class.

Reinders also won the Edgerton-Lenker Memorial Award in the YN United States Coins class for “Abigail Smith Adams: ‘Remember the Ladies.’ ”

YN Erich Lueke was presented with the James L. Betton Memorial Award in the World Coins class for his exhibit, “Composition and Design Changes in North American World War II Circulating Coinage. No second- or third-place awards were presented in this class.

Other exhibit awards

Halbert Carmichael received the Joseph E. Boling Award for Judging Excellence.

Classes without exhibits

No YN exhibitors entered in the following exhibit classes: Paper Money; Israeli or Judaic; Medieval and Ancient; and Errors and Varieties.

No adults exhibitors entered in the following exhibit classes: Casino Chips and Gaming Tokens; Numismatic Errors and Error Varieties; and Emeritus. ¦