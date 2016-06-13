Raleigh Money Expo coming to NC fairgrounds

The 43rd Raleigh Coin Expo is set to kick off on June 24 to 26 in the Exposition Center on the NC State Fairgrounds.

The 2016 Raleigh Money Expo™, presented by the Raleigh Coin Club (Raleigh, N.C.), is just weeks away. The Expo will host collectors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 24, 25 and 26, in the Exposition Center on the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. It’s the largest money show in the North Carolina/South Carolina/Virginia region and is annually the area’s “must attend” numismatic event.

The show’s bourse will again feature over 100 dealers (165 tables) from more than a dozen states. Its targeted mix of dealers ensures coverage of all collecting areas: U.S., world and ancient coins, U.S. and world currency, tokens, medals and other forms of exonumia, numismatic literature and a full-range of collecting supplies. The bourse also features a dedicated area for U.S. and world stamps, covers and postal stationery.

The expo is open on Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Admission to the expo is free as is parking at the Fairgrounds.

“The Raleigh Money Expo™ has grown to be an important event on the numismatic calendar for collectors across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions,” stated Dave Provost, the show’s bourse chair. “The show has continued to grow in a tough economic climate thanks to the outstanding support of our dealers and by a collecting public that has recognized that it’s definitely worth making the trip to attend our show.”

The Expo is a “Convention-style” event with an impressive variety of educational opportunities for attendees in addition to its bourse. Seminars, exhibits and special attractions are available throughout the weekend. The show also features educational activities for young collectors in its “Kid’s Zone.” The Expo has become a great family event that can be enjoyed by all ages.

The show will feature a full schedule of educational talks on Friday and Saturday, with Saturday’s theme being “Exploring US Coinage Designs.” Roger W. Burdette, acclaimed numismatic researcher and award-winning author (including the three-volume Renaissance of American Coinage series) will be presenting two sessions on Saturday. In the first, Burdette will examine and discuss the artist’s concepts for the 1916 dime, quarter and half dollar, along with their modern exposition on the U.S. Mint’s 2016 gold pieces. In the second session, Burdette will explore the inner workings of the U.S. Mint and lead a free-form Q&A session with the audience.

Friday

1:00 p.m. Biblical History Coins

Tom Wood

Ancient Coin Specialist with Expertise in Coins of the Bible

2:00 p.m. A Look at Hobo Nickels

John “Doc” Yancho

Advanced Hobo Nickel Collector and Dealer

Saturday

11:30 a.m. Top Ten Most Attractive US Commemorative Coins

Dave Provost, Commemorative Specialist

1:00 p.m. 2016 Centennial Gold: Observations and Predictions

Roger W. Burdette

Noted Numismatic Research Consultant and Author

2:00 p.m. U.S. Mints: Processes, Operations and Technology

Roger W. Burdette

3:00 p.m. U.S. Gold Type Set: A Design Review

David Boitnott, Director, Raleigh Coin Club

The RCC’s acclaimed “Kid’s Zone” will be back with games and activities for young collectors. Kids can have fun while also learning about coins and be rewarded for their efforts with great prizes. Free coins and stamps will be given to all young collectors attending the show. Parents are encouraged to bring their children to the “Kids Zone” at the show to take part in the fun. All activities in the “Kids Zone” are free of charge.

A 50+ case educational exhibit area will again be a highlight of the Expo, with a diverse mix of educational displays planned. Scheduled exhibit themes include Liberty on world coins and currency, U.S. Standing Liberty quarters, obsolete U.S. paper money, modern U.S. commemorative coins, World War II emergency money, coins of Canada featuring its native birds, transportation tokens, private commissions of former U.S. Chief Engraver John Mercanti and experimental U.S. currency. Multiple stamp exhibits are also scheduled. The RCC web site includes an up-to-date list of planned exhibits.

North Carolina’s historic Reed Gold Mine, the site of the first documented gold find in the United States, will be on hand with its “Panning for Gold” interactive exhibit. Show attendees will have the opportunity to test their panning skills and take home a souvenir of genuine North Carolina gold.

ANACS, the oldest coin grading service in the United States, will be on-site to accept grading submissions. ANACS will be offering special show pricing on submissions.

The RCC will again be sponsoring a food drive at the Expo. This year’s beneficiary will be the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. The group covers a 34-county service area and provides food and other needed goods to over 800 emergency and non-emergency non-profit organizations. Canned fruits, vegetables, meat and soup along with pasta, rice and cereal are among the most needed items; diapers and wipes for infants are also always needed. Expo attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item or two to help out those who are less fortunate.

The show is free and open to the public. Fairgrounds parking is also free. Food and beverages will be available from an on-site concessionaire.

Collectors seeking more information about the show, including Show Schedule updates, should visit www.RaleighCoinClub.org.