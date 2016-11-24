Fort Moultrie quarter dollar launch draws crowd

Left to right, Jean Gentry, chief counsel, U.S. Mint, presents Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) quarter dollars struck on the first day of production to Superintendent Tim Stone and National Park Service Regional Deputy Director Sherri Fields.

Students from Sullivan’s Island Elementary School proudly hold their new Fort Moultrie quarter dollars after the launch ceremony on Nov. 17

A view of Fort Sumter from the grounds of Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island, S.C.

A crowd of about 1,000 people witnesses the ceremonial launch of the Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) quarter dollar on Sullivan’s Island, S.C., Nov. 17. The coin is the 35th release in the United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

Rolls of 2016-P Fort Moultrie quarter dollars wait to be exchanged for cash by those attending the Nov. 17 ceremonial launch of the Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) quarter dollar.

The 2016 Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) quarter dollar was officially launched Nov. 17 at Sullivan’s Island, S.C., in ceremonies jointly conducted by the U.S. Mint and National Park Service.

The coin, 35th of the 56 to be issued in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, was released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Nov. 14.

The Nov. 17 ceremony drew a crowd of 1,000 people, including 300 schoolchildren.

Event highlights included a coin forum the evening before, during which the 67 attendees learned about upcoming Mint programs; a special firing of reproduction muskets during the ceremony, by National Park Service staff in period attire; and a coin exchange, where event attendees traded their cash for $10 rolls of newly minted Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) quarter dollars.

U.S. Mint officials reported that $24,000 in face value of 2016-P quarter dollars (96,000 coins) struck at the Philadelphia Mint were exchanged. Children under 17 attending the ceremony received an Uncirculated quarter dollar free of charge.

The coin commemorates an event occurring during the Revolutionary War, in the June 28, 1776, defense of Fort Moultrie. The coin’s reverse depicts Sgt. William Jasper returning the regimental flag to the ramparts while under attack from British ships.

The design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Richard Scott and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna.

“This new coin stands as a tribute to the bravery and self-sacrifice of those who believed our fledgling Nation deserved a fighting chance,” said U.S. Mint Chief Counsel Jean Gentry.

Additional participants in the Nov. 17 ceremony included Barclay Trimble of the National Park Service Southeast Regional Office; Timothy Stone, superintendent of the Fort Sumter National Monument; Pat O’Neil, mayor of Sullivan’s Island; Dan Head, Regional Director for U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham; Kathy Crawford, regional director for U.S. Sen. Tim Scott; Bill Saunders, regional director for U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn; and Laurie Turner, regional director for U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford.

The Mint is offering products featuring the Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) quarter for sale directly to the public.

To place an order, visit the bureau’s online catalog at http://catalog.usmint.gov/coin-programs/america-the-beautiful-quarters-program/ or call 800-872-6468.