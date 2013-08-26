Fort McHenry 5-ounce silver coin sales near

The Uncirculated Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine 5-ounce silver quarter dollar goes on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Daylight Time Aug. 29.

The United States Mint will begin sales at noon Eastern Daylight Time Aug. 29 of the Uncirculated 2013-P Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

Sales of the collector version of the 5-ounce silver bullion coin will open with a price of $154.95 each.

As with all numismatic products sold by the U.S. Mint containing precious metals, the price is subject to change based on market trends.

The maximum mintage for the Uncirculated coin is 25,000 coins.

The coin’s reverse, designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna, depicts the site during the “Defenders Day” celebration, considered the centerpiece annual event held at Fort McHenry. The fireworks symbolize the “rocket’s red glare,” linking the fort to its historic past during the War of 1812.

The Uncirculated America the Beautiful 5-ounce .999 fine silver coins are collector versions of those issued through the America the Beautiful Silver Bullion Coin Program. The designs on each coin are identical to the ones that appear on the corresponding circulating quarter dollars issued through the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The Uncirculated 5-ounce silver versions bear the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint. Bullion versions of the coins, however, do not have a Mint mark.

To place an order, visit the bureau’s online catalog at www.usmint.gov/catalog or call 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468.

The U.S. Mint is offering free standard shipping and reducing the cost of “expedited” shipping by $4.95 on all domestic website orders placed during the period of July 26 at 9 a.m. EDT through 5 p.m. EDT Sept. 30.

Free standard shipping during this period applies only to orders placed on the website catalog that would normally carry the standard $4.95 fee or the expedited $12.95 plus $4.95 shipping fee.

Customers will still be charged $12.95 for expedited shipping. ¦