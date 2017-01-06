A deadly shooting was reported Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The 2017 FUN show, one of the biggest coin events of the year, is taking currently taking place in Fort Lauderdale.

Five people were killed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, which has also reported that one suspect is in custody.

The 2017 Florida United Numismatists coin convention, one of the biggest numismatic events of the year, is currently taking place at the Greater Fort Lauderdale-Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, approximately five miles from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The sheriff's office tweeted that it received a call about shots fired at 12:55 p.m. ET.

“Confirming multiple people are dead, and a number of people were transported to a hospital,” reads the office's tweet from 2:56 p.m. ET.

A 3:26 p.m. ET tweet reads, “Update: 5 ppl dead; 8 injured were taken to an area hospital.”

CNN later reported that 13 were injured.

The airport’s Twitter account reported at 3:45 p.m. ET that the airport is currently closed "and will be for an extended period of time."

CNN reports that one suspect is in custody, but his name has not officially been released. His motive is currently under investigation.

The shooting took place in the baggage claim area of the airport's Terminal 2. CNN reports that the suspect had checked and declared a gun as part of his baggage.

Parts of the airport were evacuated, and many people were sent outside to stand on the tarmac.

The 2017 FUN show, which opened to the public Thursday, is scheduled to run through Sunday.

CNN's coverage can be found here.