Former U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver Chester Martin dies at 87

Mr. Martin designed and engraved the Mint medal recognizing the centennial anniversary of Yosemite National Park in California.

Mr. Martin modeled the obverse of the 1992 Olympic silver dollar based on a design rendered by artist John R. Deecken.

Image courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

Mr. Martin designed and engraved the congressional gold medal to recognize Gen. Colin Powell, of which this is a bronze duplicate.

Foreground image courtesy of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, background courtesy of United States Mint.

Chester Y. Martin was a member of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff at the Philadelphia Mint from 1986 through 1992.

Former U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Chester Y. Martin died unexpectedly March 16 at age 87 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

A lifelong native of Chattanooga, Mr. Martin served as a sculptor-engraver on the engraving staff of the United States Mint in Philadelphia from 1986 through 1992.

Although Mr. Martin’s tenure at the Mint was brief, he still made significant contributions to the bureau’s numismatic legacy, chief among them the designing and engraving of the Gen. Colin Powell congressional gold medal and the reverse of the 1992-D White House Bicentennial silver dollar.

Mr. Martin also modeled the reverse of the 1990-W Eisenhower Birth Centennial silver dollar designed by sculptor Marcel Jovine, and modeled the obverse of the 1992 Olympic silver dollar designed by artist John R. Deecken.

He also designed and engraved a U.S. Mint medal celebrating the centennial of Yosemite National Park in California. Mr. Martin also designed and engraved the 75-millimeter bronze medal for the Mint Directors Conference held in Washington, D.C., in 1988.

He also executed numerous privately issued medals.

Jack of all trades

A distinguished painter in oils and water colors, Mr. Martin was also prolific as a sculptor and in wood carving.

Mr. Martin’s graphic arts education at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga helped him land work first as an illustrator.

Mr. Martin was an early member of the American Medallic Sculpture Association, which was founded in 1982. He secured additional education in bas relief, which aided his pursuits in designing and engraving medals, and later, coins.

Mr. Martin donated his body to Vanderbilt University for research.

There may be a simple service at a later date.

