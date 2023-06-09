Former ANA public relations official Steve Bobbitt dies

Stephen L. Bobbitt, a professional journalist from Colorado Springs, Colorado, served 15 years as public relations officer for the American Numismatic Association.

Stephen L. Bobbitt, 73, a former public relations officer for the American Numismatic Association, died May 28.

The affable Mr. Bobbitt served the ANA for 15 years, joining the staff in October 1988.

A third-generation native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Mr. Bobbitt earned a bachelor of arts degree in English in 1972 from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado.

Mr. Bobbitt began his journalistic career as a reporter on the editorial staff of the Colorado Springs Gazette-Telegraph, followed by a stint as the city editor for the Colorado Springs Sun. Following the Sun’s closure in 1986, Mr. Bobbitt joined the staff of the Rocky Mountain News and served as a correspondent for Colorado Business Journal.

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In 1988, Mr. Bobbitt managed Judge Barney Iuppa Jr.’s spirited but unsuccessful campaign for El Paso County district attorney, after which Mr. Bobbitt joined the ANA.

It was at the ANA where Mr. Bobbitt met his second wife, magazine editor Barbara J. Gregory, who helmed the editorial staff for the association, including for its monthly magazine, monthly publication, The Numismatist.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, Mr. Bobbitt is survived by his 100-year-old mother, Madeleine; his oldest brother, Michael; his older brother, Charles, and his wife, Madelaine; his daughter, Samantha Ross; his son-in-law, John Ross; his grandsons, Ethan, Daniel and Andrew Ross; his former wife, Jacqueline Haines-Bobbitt; four nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.

Memorial donations in Mr. Bobbitt’s name can be directed to Domus Pacis (coloradogives.org/organization/DomusPacis), a nonprofit respite program based in Frisco, Colorado, that is committed to bringing cancer patients and their friends and families together to share their talents and treasured memories in beautiful mountain settings.

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