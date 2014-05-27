Former ANA governor gives shout-out from Mount Everest base camp
- Published: May 27, 2014, 10 AM
Former ANA governor Michael S. Fey is photographed at Mount Everest Base Camp on May 14, 2014.
Michael S. Fey brought the American Numismatic Association (ANA) to “new heights,” a post on the organization’s Facebook page reads, as he showed the ANA some love with a photo at Mount Everest Base Camp in the mountains of Nepal.
Fey, a 64-year-old former ANA governor, took the photo on May 14. The ANA Facebook post says he was joined at Everest Base Camp by his son, Dan, and Dan’s girlfriend, Hanna Kahl.
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