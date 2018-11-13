Forecast suggests higher gold price for 2019
- Published: Nov 13, 2018, 7 AM
The spot price of gold should average $1,285 per ounce during 2019, according to Refinitiv, formerly a Thomson Reuters financial and risk business.
Gold closed on the London PM fix at $1,205.55 per ounce Nov. 12. Gold hit a yearly high of $1,353.70 on Jan. 24.
Inside Coin World: Pick strawberries, get tokens: Strawberry pickers tokens, 1883 Liberty Head 5-cent coins and a die marriage of the 1878-CC Morgan dollar are among the topics of columns in the Nov. 26 issue of Coin World.
During the third quarter, gold held in exchange-traded funds dropped to 2,221 metric tonnes at the end of September, compared with 2,312 metric tonnes at the end of the second quarter, in June, according to Refinitiv.
Refinitv’s survey of retail investment indicates coin and bar demand is up overall everywhere except in South America and Mexico. Retail investment demand for gold in the United States increased 26 percent in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, bolstered by higher coin sales, but bar purchases continued to shrink.
Analysts for Gold Field Minerals Services, a precious metals consultancy that is part of Thomson Reuters, predicted year to date net purchases in 2018 of 322 metric tonnes, an 18 percent increase over the same three quarters in 2017. Third quarter purchases alone reached 127 metric tonnes, the highest quarterly volume registered in three years, according to the analysis.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles
-
Paper Money Jun 13, 2020, 12 PM
Catherine Cranston debuts on latest Royal Bank of Scotland note
-
US Coins Jun 12, 2020, 8 PM
Longtime Florida professional numismatist Larry Lee dies at 70
-
Precious Metals Jun 12, 2020, 8 PM
Australia brings back earlier design idea to new bullion coins