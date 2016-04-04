Ford dollar coin First Spouse medal set April 8

The 2016 Gerald Ford Presidential $1 Coin and First Spouse Medal set goes on sale by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time April 8.

The following press release was issued by the U.S. Mint:

The 2016 United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set™– Gerald Ford (product code 16PE) will be available for purchase starting April 8 at noon Eastern Time (ET).

The set includes an Uncirculated Gerald R. Ford Presidential $1 Coin and a bronze medal with the same images on the obverse and reverse that appear on the First Spouse Gold Coin struck in Mrs. Ford’s honor.

The coin and medal are held in a durable plastic card enhanced with portraits of the President and Mrs. Ford. Issuance information is on the back of the card.

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential $1 Coin obverse (heads) features a forward facing portrait of the former President with the inscriptions "GERALD R. FORD," "IN GOD WE TRUST," "38th PRESIDENT," and "1974-1977." The coin's reverse (tails) features a rendition of the Statue of Liberty with the inscriptions "$1" and "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA." The year of minting or issuance, the mint mark, and "E PLURIBUS UNUM" are incused on the coin’s edge.

The coin’s obverse was designed and sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill, while the reverse was designed and sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Don Everhart.

The likeness of Mrs. Ford on the medal’s obverse was designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) designer Barbara Fox and sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Michael Gaudioso. The reverse features a young woman ascending a staircase, representing Mrs. Ford’s openness and advocacy regarding addiction, breast cancer awareness, and the rights of women.

The reverse was designed by AIP artist Chris Costello and sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

The 2016 United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set™– Gerald Ford is priced at $9.95. Orders will be accepted at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Information about shipping options is available at https://catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.