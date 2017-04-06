A look at both sides of the Proof 62 1858 Flying Eagle cent pattern features a scrawny eagle on the obverse and an ornamental shield on the reverse.

This Proof 62 1858 Flying Eagle cent pattern features a scrawny eagle on the obverse and an ornamental shield on the reverse. It sold for $2,115 on March 9.

One of the more focused collections to come to market in recent memory was Steve Brewer’s group of Flying Eagle cent patterns, which sold at Kagin’s March 9 to 10 auctions.

The collector was attracted to the series because of the relative value of the various patterns, especially when compared to the popular (and expensive) 1856 Flying Eagle cent pattern that is regularly collected as part of the regular issue series (the piece cataloged as Judd 180).

He said of the much rarer but less expensive Judd 184 variety, “I’m no math genius but how can something with a population of around 2,000 pieces cost twice as much as one with a population of 12 or so?”

Flying Eagle cent: The Flying Eagle cent is one of the shortest-lived series of United States coins, having been produced for circulation only in 1857 and 1858. How much are Flying Eagle cents worth?

Here is one of three we profile in this week’s Market Analysis that showcase the diverse collecting opportunities in this field.

The Lot:

1858 Flying Eagle cent pattern, Judd 204, Proof 62

The Price:

$2,115

The Story:

Another unusual — and rather awkward — variant of the Flying Eagle design depicts a scrawny eagle with aggressive open talons, as seen on this 1858 Small Eagle pattern cent. The reverse design is noteworthy for the ornamental shield that appears at the top between the tips of the two branches forming the wreath, which appears to be the work of Anthony C. Paquet, assistant engraver of the U.S. Mint. Paquet is best-known to collectors for his reverse design used on some 1861 Coronet double eagles with distinctive lettering featuring taller letters with prominent serifs. He joined the U.S. Mint in 1857 and would stay until 1864.

The copper-nickel pattern offered, Judd 204, is relatively common, with as many as 200 examples struck. The high mintage is because examples were marketed directly to collectors and a large percentage survive today.

This Proof 62 example is an affordable representative of obverse and reverse designs that are familiar but different in execution from what collectors expect from a Flying Eagle cent. It sold for $2,115.

