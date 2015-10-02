Flowing Hair silver dollar may realize $5 million in Pogue auction: Coin World Buzz

The highlight of the second auction of the D. Brent Pogue Collection was the collection's 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar.

1. Million dollar coins set Pogue II auction ablaze

Some of the most prized early-date American coins were available at the Brent D. Pogue collection Sept. 30.

In total, 105 rare coins were made available for collectors in the auction presented in New York by Stack's Bowers in conjunction with Sotheby’s.

One highlight – and there were several – a 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar, sold at the upper end of its $3 million to $5 million estimate.

The silver dollar is among the top 10 coins in the entire Pogue collection.

Stack’s Bowers previously sold a 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar, the Contursi dollar, for $10 million in a 2013 sale.

Another rather incredible coin in the sale, a 1822 half eagle, is one of just three that are known to still exist.

Preview the highlights from the rare coins auction

2. Five-figure price realized for rare Indian Head gold $10 eagle

"This year’s final Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectibles Expo (using its full name) took place Sept. 17 to 19 and featured official auctions by Heritage and pre-show auctions by Bonhams and Ira and Larry Goldberg Auctioneers."

This matte gold piece starred in one of those firms' auction and sold for $88,125. It was issued in the last year that this series was minted.

See the $10 coin

3. The Godfather's Coin

"The Scottsdale Mint is trying to make coin collectors an offer they can’t refuse. Don Corleone, the character played by Marlon Brando in the first two Godfather films, appears on one of two new themed coins struck in the name of Niue. The coins were struck by Scottsdale and licensed through Paramount Pictures, the movie studio behind the popular three-film series."

These coins will cause a stir in the world of commemoratives.

Have a look at the proposed mobster coin here.

