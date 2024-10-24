Flowing Hair anniversary medal opening sales brisk

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint

1794 of the maximum 75,000 medals to be released will bear a special privy mark, an incused 230 on a scroll.

The 2024 .999 fine silver medal replicates the designs of the first U.S. dollar in 1794.

Forty-two percent of the maximum authorization of silver medals recognizing the 230th anniversary of the nation’s first silver dollar in 1794 were recorded sold by the U.S. Mint on the first day of sales Oct. 15. The medal reached currently unavailable status soon after release.

Each of the 31,695 Uncirculated finish .999 fine 1-ounce silver medals was sold for $104.

No household-order limit was set for the medal; its maximum release is set at 75,000 medals.

The plain edge silver medal, struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint, pays homage to the Flowing Hair silver dollar that was first issued by the nation’s coin bureau on Oct. 15, 1794.

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The original designs are the work of the nation’s first chief engraver, Robert Scot.

The obverse replicates Scot’s portrait of Liberty facing right and is surrounded by 15 six-pointed stars, representing the 15 states that had ratified the U.S. Constitution by 1794.

The design retains the LIBERTY inscription but includes the 2024 date.

The reverse design stays true to the 1794 original, depicting a laurel wreath surrounding an eagle with spread wings in the center, an early predecessor of the American heraldic eagle.

The inscription reads UNITED STATES OF AMERICA around.

To complement the historic designs, the medal is encapsulated and placed in a stylish clamshell.

A classic black presentation case embellished with the United States Mint seal and an outer sleeve with a gold embossed image of the Flowing Hair dollar to complete the packaging. The medal includes a unique certificate of authenticity with matching imagery.

In addition, 1,794 examples of the medals will contain a 230 privy mark, and 230 of those privy-marked medals will include a certificate of authenticity signed by United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson.

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