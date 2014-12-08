Florida United Numismatists prepare for 2015 show

The 2015 Florida United Numismatists convention is scheduled for Jan. 8 to 11 in Orlando, at the Orange County Convention Center, West Building, Hall WD.

According to the sponsoring organization, "The show in January is renowned for being the bellwether event on the numismatic calendar." The convention will offer a bourse of more than 1,500 dealers, auctions by Heritage Auctions, exhibitors and "over 15,000 of the most avid collectors."

The convention includes a full schedule of educational forums and seminars (see Coin World coverage here and here), competitive and noncompetitive displays, and more.

Details about Heritage's auctions scheduled at the convention can be found here and at the Heritage website.

A daily schedule for the convention can be found here.

