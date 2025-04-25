Florida Innovation dollar next for 2025 release in May

The American Innovation, Florida dollar coin is the second of four coins in the series being issued, for numismatic sales only, during 2025.

Bags and rolls of 2025 American Innovation, Florida dollar coins go on sale from the Mint at noon Eastern Time May 15.

The Florida dollar is the second of four scheduled for issue in 2025.

Product offerings include 25-coin paper-wrapped rolls of circulation finish dollar coins from either the Philadelphia Mint or the Denver Mint, with a retail price per roll of $36.25.

Philadelphia Mint and Denver Mint strikes are offered separately in 100-coin canvas mini-bags at $123.50 per bag.

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The reverse design, thematic of the Space Shuttle Program and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida, is by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Ronald Sanders and sculpted by U.S. Mint medallic artist Eric Custer.

The reverse design illustrates a NASA space shuttle lifting off from Launch Complex 39 at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Vapor from the solid rocket boosters fills the lower edges of the design and stars are scattered in the upper background.

FLORIDA is inscribed incuse within the smoke at the 6 o’clock position. The final letter of the state’s name is represented by the Greek letter lambda.

The reverse design is paired with the series’ common obverse depicting the Statue of Liberty, a design created by AIP designer Justin Kunz and sculpted by U.S. Mint medallic artist Phebe Hemphill.

The obverse’s stylized gear privy mark is unique for the 2025 issues. The privy mark changes annually, and different gear renditions have served as the privy mark each year of the program.

The Innovation dollar edge features an incuse inscription of the date, Mint mark and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

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