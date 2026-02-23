Florida considers retail rounding

Since cents are no longer being produced for circulation, the Florida Legislature is considering legislation for rounding to govern that state’s retail transactions.

With the United States Mint no longer producing Lincoln cents for distribution into circulation, separate pieces of legislation introduced in both chambers of the Florida Legislature would require merchants in that state to round retail transactions to the nearest 5-cent level in certain circumstances.

The individual bills provide procedures for such rounding; would require that the tax due on rounded transactions be calculated on the price before rounding; provide that rounding to the nearest 5-cent level is not a deceptive and unfair trade practice in certain circumstances, and so on.

SB 1074 (www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2026/1074)drafted by Sen. Don Gaetz, R-District 1, was filed Jan. 5 and subsequently referred to the committees on Commerce and Tourism; Finance and Tax; and Appropriations. The bill was formally introduced Jan. 13.

The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee unanimously reported the measure out of committee favorably on Jan. 21 for forwarding to the Senate Committee on Finance and Tax for its consideration.

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Similar legislation, HB 951 (www.flhouse.gov/Sections/Bills/billsdetail.aspx?BillId=83583), was filed Jan. 5 in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Fiona McFarland, R-District 73, and Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-District 85, and referred Jan. 12 to the House Ways and Means Committee; Insurance and Banking Subcommittee; and Commerce Committee. The bill was read and introduced Jan. 13, and was added to the Ways and Means Committee’s agenda Jan. 29