Florida coin club plans spring show in Jacksonville

The Greater Jacksonville Coin Club of Jacksonville, Fla., will host its Spring Coin Show from May 30 to June 1, 2014.

The show will take place at the Morocco Shrine Auditorium located at 3800 St. Johns Bluff Road South, Jacksonville.

The show is expected to have more than 75 dealers participating and attract over 1,000 coin and stamp collectors. Hours for the show are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission to the show is free and parking is also free.

There will be 24-hour professional security on the premises.

Dealers will offer free appraisals of individual coins or stamps and for entire collections. Professional grading services Independent Coin Graders and ANACS will be in attendance to offer professional coin evaluation and encapsulation.

Some of the activities scheduled during the three-day show include a raffle for a gold coin and other prizes, hourly door prizes, educational exhibits, free gifts for kids, an educational seminar for young people, and a Boy Scout Merit Badge Program. The educational seminar for children will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the Boy Scout Merit Badge Program at 1:00 p.m.

Anyone interested in coin show table space should contact Matt Adams at 904-703-3311. Anyone interested in the Young Numismatist seminar or the Scout Merit Badge Program should contact Tony Bonaro at 904-477-4965.

To learn more about GJCC, visit http://gjcc.anaclubs.org/.

The Greater Jacksonville Coin Club is a 501-C-4 not-for-profit educational organization. GJCC is also a life member of The American Numismatic Association and Florida United Numismatists Inc.