Florida auction house announces promotion, new hire

A Florida auction house has announced a promotion.

Winter Park-based Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC has promoted Agustin "Augi" Garcia-Barneche to vice president of international numismatics.

President and owner Daniel Sedwick said, “Augi has been with the company for six years now and has been instrumental in the growth of our auctions and business in general. He will continue to expand our business by traveling internationally for consignments and interacting with clients and consignors.”

Garcia-Barneche started at the company in July 2008, and Sedwick credits Garcia-Barneche for the continuous year-over-year increase in the prices realized for the firm’s auctions, an almost tenfold increase since the firm’s first auction in 2007.

“Last year we reached yet another milestone with our first combined floor and Internet auction, an event we will hold again this November, putting high-class material, first-rate knowledge and serious bidding together in an unprecedented social event setting,” Sedwick said.

Garcia-Barneche said he is “extremely lucky” to be working with Sedwick, “the top authority in this specialized field of treasure coins, shipwreck artifacts, Spanish colonial and Latin American coinage. ... With every auction we are attracting better consignments and earning well-deserved recognition for our work in the field.”

In addition to helping manage each auction, Garcia-Barneche’s tasks include working with potential bidders and consignors, advertising and catalog production (photography, design and numismatic research) and advising clients on potential fits for their collections. Outside the auctions, Garcia-Barneche assists with buying and selling numismatic material and artifacts.

The firm has also hired Michelle B. Heidt, CPA as its new controller, who will personally manage client accounts and oversee payments and purchases, with special attention to auction accounting.

"Michelle fills a much-needed role for our continuous growth," administrative manager and researcher Cori Sedwick Downing said. "Having Michelle on hand will allow the rest of us to focus more on research and attention to the material itself."

For more information about the firm, telephone it at 407-975-3325, write to it at P.O. Box 1964, Winter Park, FL 32790, email it or visit its website.