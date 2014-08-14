Harding couple latest president, first lady to be featured in set
- Published: Aug 14, 2014, 11 AM
The Warren and Florence Harding U.S. Mint set will be released next week by the U.S. Mint.
The set will contain one Uncirculated 2014 Warren Harding Presidential dollar and one bronze medal featuring the same portrait of Florence Harding that appears on her First Spouse series gold coin.
The coin and medal are enclosed in a durable plastic card that is enhanced with representations of the portraits of the president and Mrs. Harding. Historical information is printed on the back.
The $9.95 set will be made available at noon Eastern Time on Aug. 19.
Orders will be accepted online and at 800-872-6468, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-6468. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.
