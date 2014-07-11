Florence Harding First Spouse gold coin on sale by U.S. Mint

Collectors began ordering at noon Eastern Time July 10 from the U.S. Mint the Proof and Uncirculated versions of the 2014-W Florence Harding, $10 gold coins in the First Spouse program. Illustrated is the Proof version.

The Uncirculated and Proof 2014-W Florence Harding gold $10 coins in the First Spouse series went on sale by the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time July 10.

The Harding coin is the first of four First Spouse .9999 fine half-ounce gold coin releases for 2010. The Florence Harding coins will be followed by issues honoring first ladies Grace Coolidge, Lou Hoover, and Eleanor Roosevelt.

The opening price for the Proof version is $865 and $845 for the Uncirculated coin. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.

Orders are being accepted online and at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468.

The maximum mintage will be limited to 10,000 units across both finishes. Customer demand will determine the ratio of Proof to Uncirculated coins produced within the total maximum mintage.

Pricing is determined according to the United States Mint’s pricing structure for gold coins.

Design details

The coin’s obverse and reverse were designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Thomas Cleveland. The obverse was sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna and the reverse was sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor Engraver Donald Everhart II.

The obverse portrait features Harding in period attire with formal hat.

Harding championed the cause of World War I veterans, symbolized in the reverse design by the initials WWV, which form a torch, transformed into a pen at its base to represent her extensive correspondence with veterans, their spouses, and widows.

The camera represents her orchestration of photo opportunities supporting her husband’s campaign. The ballot box represents her distinction as the first first lady to cast a vote for a presidential candidate, her husband, Warren G. Harding.