The launch ceremony for the Ozark National Scenic Riverways is still scheduled for June 5 despite the site being damaged from flood waters. The park was still closed as of May 11 as repairs and cleanup are made.

Big Spring Lodge at Ozark National Scenic Riverways park in Missouri was nearly submerged by floodwaters from torrential rainstorms in late April.

Plans for the U.S. Mint’s June 5 launch of the 2017 Ozark National Scenic Riverways quarter dollar in Missouri remain on track while workers at the currently closed park that is the scheduled site for the launch clean up and make repairs caused by extensive river flooding.

“Right now, in June is still the plan,” U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White told Coin World May 11. “The park has not indicated otherwise.”

We have plenty on the off-metal 1943 Lincoln Cents and on the origin of Q. David Bowers’ column: A reader wonders how much his 1943 cent struck on a dime planchet is worth, while a long-time numismatist wonders why the origins of two new bronze 1943 cents were revealed.

The historic Alley Mill — depicted on the reverse of the quarter dollar and the scheduled site of the coin launch — had a foot of water on the main floor inside the structure before the waters began to recede and cleanup began.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Park officials report the water has been pumped out and the building is drying. Damage is being evaluated by conservators and historic architects with the objective of having repairs complete in time for the quarter dollar launch festivities.

Other structures at the national park, including Big Spring Lodge, were almost completely submerged in the floodwaters of the Current and Jacks Fork rivers, when multiple torrential rainstorms in later April caused the rivers to crest nearly 10 feet above their historic recorded highs.

Authorities are dealing with mud, sand, gravel, tree branches and debris, as well as low-hanging electrical lines.

Unless announced otherwise, however, the quarter dollar launch ceremony is still slated for 11 a.m. Central Time June 5 at the Alley Spring and Mill, State Route 106, in Eminence, Mo.

The launch coincides with the coin’s release into general circulation.

Following the June 5 launch event in Missouri, attendees will be able to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of Uncirculated circulation-quality 2017-P quarter dollars.

Security Bank of the Ozarks is the sponsoring bank in charge of conducting the coin exchange.

A coin collector forum, during which collectors and U.S. Mint representatives can exchange their views on U.S. Mint programs, is set for 6 to 7 p.m. CT June 4 in the Nixon Room at Echo Bluff State Park, 34489 Echo Bluff Drive, in Eminence.

The 2017 Ozark National Scenic Riverways quarter dollar is the 38th of 56 coins to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

One coin is being issued for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories, with a reverse design reflective of a national park or historic site in each respective area.