Five World War I silver medals in production

A U.S. Navy destroyer drops depth charges on enemy naval forces during World War I on the U.S. Navy medal.

U.S. Marines stand watch in Belleau Wood on the U.S. Marines WWI medal.

U.S. Army soldiers repel an enemy attack on the obverse of the Army silver medal.

The five World War I American Veterans silver medals are available only in the five different Coin and Medal sets and are not being sold separately.

Images of struck examples of the five silver medals to be included in World War I American Veterans Centennial Coin and Medal sets Jan. 17 have been released by the U.S. Mint.

The medals are being struck at different Mint facilities. Each bears the respective Mint mark of the facility striking it.

The U.S. Army medal is being struck at the West Point Mint.

The U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard medals are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

The U.S. Marine Corps medal is being struck at the San Francisco Mint.

The Denver Mint is striking the U.S. Air Service medal.

During the 19th century, Freedom and Liberty often took center stage on American money. Also inside this issue, we look at a long-running series of auction catalogs that set a high standard for competitors.

The medals are being struck with a Proof finish. The medals’ diameter is 38.1 millimeters. Their composition is 90 percent silver and 10 percent copper. Each medal has a plain edge. With the exception that the dollar has a reeded edge, the medal specifications are the same as those for the commemorative silver dollar.

These sets are limited to 100,000 units across all five medal product options, and can be ordered only between noon ET on Jan. 17 and 3 p.m. ET Feb. 20 unless the limit is reached prior to that date. Production will be based on the orders received within this window. Fulfillment of these sets will begin in late May 2018.

Each of the Coin and Medal sets is to include a silver medal and a Proof 2018-P American Veterans Centennial silver dollar, and each is to be offered at $99.95 per set. The medals are available only in the sets — none is being offered individually. To obtain all five medals, customers will have to order all five of the two-piece sets.

The single Uncirculated 2018-P American Veterans silver dollar is also being struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The maximum combined Proof and Uncirculated silver dollar mintage is 350,000 coins.

The Army medal obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily Damstra and sculptured by now retired U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II, who also designed and sculpted the reverse.

The Navy Medal obverse was designed by Chris Costello and sculptured by Michael Gaudioso, while the reverse was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

The Marine Corps medal obverse was designed by Costello and sculptured by Gaudioso. The reverse was designed and sculptured by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

The Air Service medal obverse was designed by AIP Designer Ronald D. Sanders and sculptured by Menna, who also designed and sculptured the reverse.

Both the obverse and reverse of the Coast Guard medal were designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.