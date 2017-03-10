The mandated public competition to provide designs for the 2018 World War I American Veterans silver dollar has been completed, but the U.S. Mint has not yet disclosed the winning obverse and reverse designs.

American soldiers, in a break in the battle, rest in the trenches in the Argonne Forest in France during World War I.

The United States Mint will be striking five different 2018 World War I Armed Forces silver medals in conjunction with the 2018 World War I American Veterans Centennial silver dollar commemorative coin program.

The medals could be used in one or more sets with the silver dollar, according to the Mint.

The unveiling of the winning designs for the silver dollar, to have been selected from an open design competition and originally scheduled for January 2017, has been delayed without explanation. Mint officials have not disclosed when the winning designs for the dollar coin will be publicly announced.

Proposed designs for the medals are scheduled to be considered March 15 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, with the Commission of Fine Arts slated to review the same designs for recommendations at its March 16 session.

Both the CCAC and CFA are also scheduled to review proposed designs for an American Eagle palladium bullion coin at their respective meetings.

The CCAC is also set to discuss concepts and themes for the Filipino Veterans of World War II congressional gold medal.

Silver medals

The five World War I Armed Forces themed silver medals are not part of the legislation authorizing the commemorative silver dollar honoring the veterans, the World War I American Veterans Centennial Commemorative Coin Act, Public Law 113-212. The Mint has broad authority to issue medals without further congressional approval.

At a March 15, 2016, CCAC meeting, members discussed possible themes for the national medals, which were originally contemplated in bronze.

The act authorizing the silver dollar was signed into law Dec. 16, 2014, by President Obama. The law mandates the production and release, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, of up to 350,000 silver dollars.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said more details on the five silver medals will be disclosed at the March 15 CCAC meeting.

The U.S. Mint announced details on Feb. 1, 2016, of a two-phase, open design competition for the World War I American Veterans Centennial Commemorative Coin. Final submissions from artists whose applications were approved for Phase II were due Aug. 16, 2016.

The designs and plaster models were to be considered by a seven-member jury, with three members each selected from among the membership of the CCAC and CFA, with the Treasury secretary or their designee as chairman.

Representing the CFA were Elizabeth Meyer, Edward Dunson Jr. and Liza Gilbert. Representing the CCAC were Mike Moran, Donald Scarinci and CCAC Chairman Mary Lannin.

Beverly Ortega Babers, deputy assistant Treasury secretary for Management and Budget, served as chairman for the jury.

The 112th Congress established the World War I Centennial Commission “to plan, develop and execute programs, projects and activities to commemorate the centennial of World War I.” The silver dollar is among that commission’s commemorative efforts.

Mint officials said that, working in conjunction with the recipient organization, the United States Foundation for the Commemoration of the World Wars, and the winning artist, the bureau hopes to unveil the chosen designs to the public later this spring.

A similar jury was to have been empaneled for consideration of proposed designs and plaster models submitted in a design competition for the three-coin 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness commemorative coin program.

Representing the CFA were Edward Dunson Jr., Liza Gilbert and Mia Lehrer.

CCAC representatives were Jeanne Stevens-Sollman, Dennis Tucker and Lannin. Babers served as jury chairman for this panel as well.

Winning designs from that program were initially scheduled to be announced sometime in June 2017, but U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed whether that time frame will be maintained.

According to U.S. Mint officials, the winning designs have been selected by the jury.

“We are waiting for the signature from the Secretary of the Treasury, so the process isn’t quite complete,” according to a Mint statement.

The three-coin Breast Cancer Awareness program will offer, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, up to 50,000 gold $5 half eagles struck in pink gold of not less than 75 percent gold; up to 400,000 silver dollars of not less than 90 percent silver; and up to 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Palladium American Eagle

The CFA and CCAC will review designs for the much-anticipated 1-ounce .9995 fine palladium bullion coin, which will contain and bear a $25 face value.

The enabling legislation is the American Eagle Palladium Bullion Coin Act of 2010, Public Law 111-303.

The general designs have been known since before passage of the legislation: the act specifies the obverse should replicate sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Winged Liberty Head dime design, and the reverse, a Weinman-designed eagle from the reverse of a 1907 American Institute of Architects gold medal. The designs to be released March 15 should provide hobbyists with a look at how the Mint’s artists interpret those older designs — and in particular, how the statutory inscriptions are incorporated into the reverse design taken from the medal.

Congressional gold

The CCAC is also scheduled to discuss concepts and themes for the Filipino Veterans of World War II congressional gold medal.

The Filipino Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2015, Public Law 114-265, was signed into law by President Obama on Dec. 14, 2016.

The act calls for the production by the U.S. Mint and presentation on behalf of Congress of a gold medal “in recognition of the dedicated service of the veterans during World War II.”

At the discretion of the Treasury secretary, bronze duplicates of the gold medal may be offered for sale by the U.S. Mint to the public.