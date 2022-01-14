Five-coin Proof set due for 2022 American Women quarters

Sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser’s 1931 submission in a design competition for the Washington quarter dollar was first used as the obverse of the 1999-W George Washington $5 gold coin and now is the common obverse of the American Women quarter dollars.

A 2022 honoree in the American Women Quarters program, Wong Liu-tsong, known professionally as Anna May Wong, is considered to be the first Chinese American Hollywood movie star, as well as the first Chinese American actress to gain international recognition. This is the Proof version of the coin honoring her. The program's five-coin 2022-S Proof set goes on sale from the U.S. Mint Feb. 10.

A 2022 honoree in the American Women Quarters program, Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren was noted as a woman’s suffragist, educator, and politician who created a legacy of civil service through her work in education, politics, and public health. This is the Proof version of the coin honoring her. The program's five-coin 2022-S Proof set goes on sale from the U.S. Mint Feb. 10.

A 2022 honoree in the American Women Quarters program, Wilma Mankiller was an American Cherokee activist, social worker, community developer and the first woman elected to serve as Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation. This is the Proof version of the coin honoring her. The program's five-coin 2022-S Proof set goes on sale from the U.S. Mint Feb. 10.

A 2022 honoree in the American Women Quarters program, Ride was an American astronaut and physicist who, in 1983, became the first American woman in space. This is the Proof version of the coin honoring her. The program's five-coin 2022-S Proof set goes on sale from the U.S. Mint Feb. 10.

American poet, author, and activist Maya Angelou is featured on the reverse of the first quarter dollar in the five-coin 2022-S American Women Quarters Proof set.

Sally Ride was an American astronaut and physicist who, in 1983, became the first American woman in space. The Uncirculated version of the American Women Quarters program coin honoring Ride is shown here. The five-coin 2022-S American Women Quarters Proof set goes on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Feb. 10.

The five-coin 2022-S American Women Quarters Proof set will be offered by the United States Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Feb. 10.

The set will be offered at $21, with the numismatic product not encumbered by mintage limits or household ordering restrictions.

The Proof set contains the first five of the 20 quarter dollars to be issued under the American Women Quarters Program through 2025. The American Women Quarters Program is authorized under provisions of Public Law 116-330.

The program calls for five American Women quarter dollars to be issued in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 bearing reverse designs reflecting American women who have made an impact on humanity.

The 2022 honorees are Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren and Anna May Wong.

The American Women quarter dollar series will be executed with a common obverse featuring a portrait facing right of President George Washington. The design was previously used on the 1999-W George Washington gold $5 coin issued to mark the bicentennial anniversary of Washington’s death.

American sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser originally executed this Washington portrait for a 1931 design competition staged by the Commission of Fine Arts. While the commission approved Fraser’s submission, then Treasury Secretary Andrew W. Mellon overruled the decision, instead selecting the submission by sculptor John Flanagan illustrating a bust of Washington facing left that was introduced on the quarter dollar denomination in 1932.

