An 1838 volume of Collection of the Massachusetts Historical Society containing James Mease’s chapter “Old American Coins” brought $944 at NYINC.

Numismatic literature continues to provide rich opportunities for collectors to purchase rare and important items at relatively reasonable prices (especially compared to coins).

While several key players have dropped out of the rare numismatic book market in the past few years, the partnership of George Kolbe and David Fanning continues to produce impressive auctions, including Kolbe & Fanning Numismatic Booksellers’ 2017 auction held on Jan. 14 in conjunction with the New York International Numismatic Convention.

The firm noted in the introduction that while the world has changed since its first NYINC auction in 1982, “our shared love of the historic and the beautiful, the original and the authentic, remains the same.”

Here is one of three recently sold numismatic books profiled in this Market Analysis:

The Lot:

The first article on American coins published in America, by James Mease, 1838

The Price:

$944

The Story:

A work of numismatic literature need not be long to be important. The first article on American coinage was published as part of the book Collections of the Massachusetts Historical Society, Third Series, Volume VII in 1838. James Mease’s article “Old American Coins” is considered by most to be the first numismatic article on American coins published in America.

As Eric P. Newman published in the summer 1992 issue of the Numismatic Bibliomania Society’s publication The Asylum, Mease’s brief chapter remains important for helping numismatists understand circulating value of Connecticut coppers, among other things.

Mease published on a variety of subjects ranging from geology to medicine; for example his 1811 book Picture of Philadelphia describes the operations of the United States Mint.

The 1838 volume offered at Kolbe & Fanning on Jan. 14 featured an impressive 19th century brown leather binding with marbled endpapers and was described as having unusually fresh and clean pages. It sold a bit below its estimate of $1,200, at $944.

