Mint releases 2013 First Spouse coin designs

Edith Wilson’s support of her husband following his massive stroke is captured in the reverse design for her First Spouse coin.

Ellen Wilson is recognized on the reverse of her coin for her contribution for establishing the White House Rose Garden.

A branch of Japanese cherry blossoms, symbolizing Helen Taft’s instrumental role in bringing the cherry trees to Washington, D.C., is depicted on the reverse of her First Spouse coin.

Edith Roosevelt appears on the second 2013 First Spouse gold coin. The reverse design depicts the White House with a slightly off-center column and compass, representing Mrs. Roosevelt’s work in the restoration of the White House in 1902.

The Ida McKinley First Spouse coin reverse exhibits two hands crocheting, representing Mrs. McKinley’s work crocheting thousands of slippers that were auctioned off for charity.

Final designs approved by Deputy Treasury Secretary Neal S. Wolin for the 2013 First Spouse half-ounce .9999 fine gold $10 coins were released Aug. 6 by the U.S. Mint.

The designs commemorate first ladies Ida McKinley, Edith Roosevelt, Helen Taft, Ellen Wilson and Edith Wilson.

Ellen Wilson died Aug. 6, 1914, during her husband Woodrow Wilson’s first term as president. Woodrow Wilson married Edith Wilson on Dec. 18, 1915.

The maximum combined mintage for each of the five coins in Proof and Uncirculated versions is 10,000, down from 13,000 for the 2012 releases.

The 2013 McKinley coins are expected to be available sometime in early fall, according to U.S. Mint officials.

First Spouse designs

The obverse portrait of each first spouse is paired with a reverse design emblematic of that spouse’s life and work.

The obverse portrait for the Ida McKinley First Spouse coin was designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Master Designer Susan Gamble and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill.

AIP Master Designer Donna Weaver, a former U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver, designed the reverse. It shows two hands crocheting, representing Mrs. McKinley’s work crocheting thousands of slippers that were auctioned off for charity. Weaver’s reverse design was sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Renata Gordon.

Edith Roosevelt’s portrait was designed by AIP Master Designer Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna.

The Roosevelt coin and medal reverse was designed by AIP Associate Designer Chris Costello and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

Costello’s design depicts the White House with a slightly off-center column and compass, representing Mrs. Roosevelt’s work in the restoration of the White House in 1902.

AIP Associate Designer William C. Burgard designed the Helen Taft obverse portrait, with the design sculptured by Hemphill.

AIP Master Designer Richard Masters designed the Taft reverse, sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Charles L. Vickers.

Masters’ reverse design depicts a branch of Japanese cherry blossoms, symbolizing Mrs. Taft’s instrumental role in bringing the cherry trees to Washington, D.C.

The obverse portrait of Woodrow Wilson’s first wife, Ellen, was designed by AIP Associate Designer Frank Morris and sculptured by Vickers.

The Ellen Wilson reverse, designed and sculptured by Everhart, depicts roses with the White House in the background, a tribute to Mrs. Wilson’s creation of the White House Rose Garden.

AIP Associate Designer David Westwood executed the portrait of Edith Wilson, with the design sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso.

Menna designed and sculptured the Edith Wilson reverse, which depicts Mrs. Wilson supporting her husband, who had suffered a massive stroke. His right hand holds a cane, while her left hand rests warmly on his.

Future sales

Specific release dates for all five coins will be posted to the United States Mint’s product schedule at www.usmint.gov/catalog once established. Pricing for the coins is subject to the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for numismatic products containing precious metals.

The gold coins are struck in Proof and Uncirculated versions at the West Point Mint and bear the W Mint mark.

The United States Mint also produces and makes available to the public 1.3125-inch bronze medal duplicates of the First Spouse Gold Coins.

Since 2012, the medals are no longer offered individually. They are sold as part of the United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal sets and First Spouse Bronze Medal Series: Four- and Five-Medal sets.

Some medals issued prior to 2012 are available individually.