First Spouse coins sales well below maximum mintages

Sales by the United States Mint of the Uncirculated 2014-W Lou Hoover First Spouse gold $10 coin are currently the lowest for any of the 34 coins already issued in the half-ounce, .9999 fine gold coin series.

As of Nov. 16, the U.S. Mint reported sales of 1,136 of the Uncirculated Hoover First Spouse coins.

Sales for the Proof version of the Hoover coin were reported at 1,675 through Nov. 16.

The U.S. Mint is still offering the four 2013 First Spouse gold coins as well as the 2014 coins.

The program will continue through 2016, and is currently scheduled to conclude with the release of the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W Betty Ford First Spouse gold $10 coins.

The 2013 and 2014 coins each have maximum combined authorization mintages in Proof and Uncirculated versions of 10,000 coins across both ordering options.

Production of 2013 coins ended in 2013, and no additional 2014 coins will be struck after Dec. 31 of this year.

Sales through Nov. 16, 2014, for the remaining 2014 issues are:

??Florence Harding ­— Proof, 2,015; Uncirculated, 1,333.

??Grace Coolidge — Proof, 1,883; Uncirculated, 1,244.

??Eleanor Roosevelt — Proof, 1,948; Uncirculated 1,180.

Sales through Nov. 16 for the 2013 First Spouse coins are:

??Ida McKinley — Proof, 2,645; Uncirculated, 1,899.

??Edith Roosevelt — Proof, 2,747: Uncirculated, 1,892.

??Helen Taft — Proof, 2,428; Uncirculated, 1,772.

??Ellen Wilson — Proof, 2,353; Uncirculated, 1,717.

??Edith Wilson — Proof, 2,279; Uncirculated, 1,720.

The price of the 2013 and 2014 First Spouse coins is based on the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for coins containing precious metals. The price is subject to change weekly.

For more information on the First Spouse coins, visit the U.S. Mint website.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Artist reimagines Lincoln cent with portrait of Ronald Reagan

A Newman Collection Indian Head cent sold for only $42?: Newman’s ‘ordinary’ coins

2014 First Spouse gold coin sales well below maximum authorized mintages

U.S. note that flew in space with John Glenn sells for $11,250 during Nov. 12 Heritage auction

2015 50-penny coin honors Battle of Britain’s 75th anniversary

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!