First look at second issues in Best of the Mint series

The U.S. Mint will be striking a gold 1916-dated Standing Liberty quarter dollar among releases in the Best of the Mint Series for the U.S. Semiquincentennial in 2026.

Images of the 1916-dated quarter-ounce .9999 fine gold Standing Liberty quarter dollar and companion 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal, the pieces in the second gold coin and silver medal set in the United States Mint’s Best of the Mint series, were released by the nation’s coin bureau on Aug. 4.

The Best of the Mint coin and medal series is an element of the Mint’s numismatic celebration of the nation’s semiquincentennial — 250th anniversary — in 2026.

The gold quarter dollar replicates American sculptor Hermon A. MacNeil’s designs rendered for the 1916 Standing Liberty, Bare Breast quarter dollar. In mid-1917, in the run-up to the United States’ entry into WWII, the obverse design was modified, with chain mail covering Liberty’s torso.

MacNeil’s Liberty holds a shield in an attitude of protection and an olive branch of peace.

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The obverse design of the 1916-dated Standing Liberty gold quarter dollar is modified for issue in 2026, with a privy mark in the right quarter panel below WE TRVST. The privy mark illustrates the Liberty Bell suspended from the wooden crossmember, with 2026 appearing vertically on the bell.

The Best of the Mint Standing Liberty gold quarter dollar is being struck at the West Point Mint but without with the facility’s W Mint mark.

The accompanying silver medal’s designs were inspired by elements of MacNeil’s quarter dollar designs, but bring “a modern interpretation and new life to a timeless symbol,” according to the Mint’s design narratives. “Together, the designs embody strength, diplomacy, and America’s enduring ideals. Liberty, then, now and forever.”

The obverse and reverse designs for the silver medal were created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Esao Andrews. His designer’s initials, EA, appear at the 9 o’clock position.

The obverse design was sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna, whose initials, JFM, appear at the 4 o’clock position.

On the reverse, Andrews’ initials appear to the right of the fourth five-pointed star from the left. U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Darla Jackson’s initials, DJ, appear just above the first star at the right.

All gold coins and silver medals will be uncirculated finish.

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