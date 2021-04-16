First honorees include poet and physicist-astronaut for 2022 quarters

Astronaut Dr. Sally Ride (inset, left) and writer Maya Angelou will be honored in 2022 on the reverse of the first two coins in the American Women Quarters Program.

The first two of 20 honorees for the circulating and commemorative American Women Quarters Program will be astronaut Dr. Sally Ride and famed writer Maya Angelou.

The program, authorized under Public Law 116-330, calls for up to five quarter dollars to be released annually from 2022 through 2025 with reverse designs reflecting achievements of prominent American women. A design for the series’ common obverse is not yet confirmed.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee was set for an April 20 review of proposed obverse designs and the Ride and Angelou reverses. The Commission of Fine Arts was to review the same designs April 15.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter