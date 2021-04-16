First honorees include poet and physicist-astronaut for 2022 quarters
- Published: Apr 16, 2021, 9 AM
The first two of 20 honorees for the circulating and commemorative American Women Quarters Program will be astronaut Dr. Sally Ride and famed writer Maya Angelou.
The program, authorized under Public Law 116-330, calls for up to five quarter dollars to be released annually from 2022 through 2025 with reverse designs reflecting achievements of prominent American women. A design for the series’ common obverse is not yet confirmed.
The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee was set for an April 20 review of proposed obverse designs and the Ride and Angelou reverses. The Commission of Fine Arts was to review the same designs April 15.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Apr 16, 2021, 11 AM
Market Analysis: Sesquicentennial 1926 gold quarter eagle
-
US Coins Apr 16, 2021, 10 AM
Mint seeks to reopen telephone ordering, in the process of training
-
US Coins Apr 15, 2021, 8 PM
Harrison congressional gold medal re-enters the market
-
US Coins Apr 15, 2021, 8 PM
2021 Morgan and Peace dollar sale dates, price and specifications posted