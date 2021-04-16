US Coins

First honorees include poet and physicist-astronaut for 2022 quarters

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Apr 16, 2021, 9 AM
Astronaut Dr. Sally Ride (inset, left) and writer Maya Angelou will be honored in 2022 on the reverse of the first two coins in the American Women Quarters Program.

Sally Ride image courtesy of NASA; Angelou image courtesy of Deadline.com.

The first two of 20 honorees for the circulating and commemorative American Women Quarters Program will be astronaut Dr. Sally Ride and famed writer Maya Angelou.

The program, authorized under Public Law 116-330, calls for up to five quarter dollars to be released annually from 2022 through 2025 with reverse designs reflecting achievements of prominent American women. A design for the series’ common obverse is not yet confirmed.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee was set for an April 20 review of proposed obverse designs and the Ride and Angelou reverses. The Commission of Fine Arts was to review the same designs April 15.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Sep 18, 2020, 1 PM

CFA reviews designs for medals honoring pioneering NASA women

US Coins

Mar 26, 2021, 9 AM

Mint seeks ideas for about 20 quarter issues honoring historic women

US Coins

Apr 12, 2021, 7 AM

Monday Morning Brief for April 12, 2021: American Women quarters

Community Comments

Headlines